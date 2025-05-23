Russia’s experience of special military operation closely studied abroad — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia's experience of the special military operation is being closely studied by foreign political leadership and defense industry experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting on military-technical cooperation.

"It stands to reason that our experience of conducting the special military operation, both in terms of changes in tactics and improvements in weapons specifications, is being scrutinized both by political leadership, military commanders and defense industry experts of foreign countries," he said.

According to the president, most weapons and equipment undergo prompt and constant improvements through close collaboration between military units and defense industry enterprises, The significantly increases their tactical and technical characteristics in terms of range, accuracy, force of fire, defensibleness and other metrics, Putin said.