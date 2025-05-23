DONETSK, May 23. /TASS/. Militants of Ukraine’s Aidar Battalion (designated as terrorist and outlawed in Russia) have deployed field crematoria on the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a Russian security official told TASS.

"Aidar has installed several field crematoria in settlements on the border between the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They are experiencing heavy losses. They are using all possible methods to transfer bodies and body fragments, up to putting them into supermarket bags. Militants themselves refer to those facilities as ‘field steamshops’," the official said.

According to him, the field crematoria were set up primarily to hide Ukraine’s troop losses.

Meanwhile, according to data from security officials, tensions have begun between the unit’s veteran members and recent recruits, who oppose secret cremations. "Young recruits keep arriving as the enemy attempts to maintain control of border settlements. However, people are disheartened and demoralized," the official concluded.