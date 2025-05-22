MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia must establish security zones in Ukraine’s Kharkov and Sumy regions, head of the Russian State Duma faction A Just Russia — For Truth Sergey Mironov told TASS.

According to him, Ukrainian troops have been kicked out of the Kursk Region and will be chased away even further, with security zones created along the way.

"I believe that such security zones must be created in the Sumy and Kharkov regions. And they will definitely be created. Because our cause is just and victory will be ours," the politician asserted.