Russia, Armenia move past stage of mistrust, Lavrov convinced

YEREVAN, May 21. /TASS/. Russia and Armenia have moved beyond a stage marked by mutual distrust and a lack of openness, with Moscow and Yerevan now choosing to base their relations on real facts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Russian-Armenian University.

"In January, [the Armenian Foreign Minister] Ararat Samvelovich Mirzoyan was in Moscow, and now I have arrived here. I am very grateful for the very warm reception I received. Both our talks at the Foreign Ministry today and the meeting with the President [of Armenia Vaagn Khachaturyan] confirmed that we are moving past the stage marked by a kind of mutual distrust and mutual resentment, coming to the realization that this is completely meaningless, because there are objective facts, and now we will proceed from them. The main conclusion of today's visit is that we have crossed the line where we lacked sincerity and mutual trust," Lavrov said, referring to the current and future relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

He agreed that earlier there was some unspoken tension between the two countries. After the 2022 armed clashes near the town of Jermuk on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, it was impossible to approve a plan to deploy a CSTO observer mission there, because Armenia "considered the assessments contained there insufficient."

However, Lavrov continued, the presence of an EU observer mission in the region was later approved, and then a meeting of the "European political community," proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, "the European OSCE members minus Russia and Belarus," took place.

"This is an outspoken position that points to what this European political community was created for," the minister noted. "We’ve discussed this today, the latest meeting of this European political community was recently held in Albania, and it seems that Armenia is applying to host it next year. But we have given our assessment of this idea, and I hope it is understudy and respected, just as we respect the actions of our partners and allies within the CIS and the CSTO."

According to Lavrov, the same applies to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"In the more than 20 years preceding the current situation, when Russia helped Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish negotiations and discuss numerous peace treaty options, in each of which the issue of Karabakh's status was postponed, we have nothing to reproach ourselves for," he said, adding that Russia understands that both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan "there are different situations that develop, taking into account the internal political circumstances."

The end of misunderstandings

"We went through a period of these suspicions, and misunderstandings, and first of all, it was possible to do this thanks to meetings, especially the meeting last fall of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [Armenian] Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan," Lavrov said. "They talked frankly and honestly about everything. It seems to me that many misunderstandings have been resolved. They agreed to resume our contacts in all areas, including through the foreign ministries.".