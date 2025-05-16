Meeting between Putin, Trump necessary, requires thorough preparations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. A face-to-face meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US is undoubtedly necessary, however, such talks demand meticulous preparations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized at a briefing, replying to a question by TASS.

"Such a meeting is, undoubtedly, necessary," the Kremlin official said. "A top-level meeting must be prepared, and it must be productive," he noted.

"Any top-level meeting is always preceded by expert talks, consultations, and thorough preparations, especially if we are talking about a top-level meeting between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America," Peskov added.

During a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), US President Donald Trump said that he intends to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as such a meeting can be organized. The White House noted that such talks are anticipated "imminently.".