BRICS to consider information security issues at its next summit — Russian MFA

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. BRICS plans to consider information security issues at its summit in July, said Artur Lyukmanov, the Russian president’s special envoy for international cooperation in the field of information security.

The official, who is also director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Information Security, made the statement on the sidelines of the international economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"Of course. This has always been on the BRICS agenda and will remain so," he said when asked whether information security issues will come up for discussion at the upcoming summit.

Lyukmanov mentioned that BRICS has a working group on security issues in the field of information and communication technologies.

"The working group on ICT security held a meeting a month ago, in April. We came to an agreement on several decisions that will be brought to the country level," the diplomat said.

According to Lyukmanov, all BRICS member countries realize the need to give priority to regulation of issues pertaining to the use of information and communication technology in order to "ensure law and order, prevent conflicts between nations and neutralize the consequences of the use of ICT for malicious purposes."

About the forum

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is taking place from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. The main theme in 2025 is "Digitalization: a new reality and additional opportunities for expanding cooperation." Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum.

TASS is the event’s premier media partner.