Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Putin’s initiative on talks in Istanbul on May 15

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Hakan Fidan of Turkey discusses issues linked with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to begin direct talks on settling the conflict in Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader recalled that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.