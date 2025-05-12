Russian ambassador to Poland says outlook for bilateral relations not good

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Warsaw seem to be going downhill, with little hope of returning to normal as they stand now, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said.

"Yes, [the forecast] looks grim at this point. Right now, there is no sign of them getting back on track. It looks like everyone is chasing immediate political interests instead of thinking long-term," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel when asked about the future of relations between the two countries.

Poland’s relations with Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region are non-existent right now as well, he noted. "Everything is frozen, terminated," he added.

He emphasized that while Russia has kept its door open for Polish citizens who wish to visit Kaliningrad, Warsaw is making maintaining normal ties impossible.

On May 12, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced his decision to shut down Russia’s consulate general in Krakow, citing the results of a domestic investigation indicating Russia’s alleged involvement in a major fire at a shopping mall on Marywilska Street in Warsaw’s northern part in May 2024. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned about Moscow’s proportional response to Warsaw’s steps.