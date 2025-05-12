MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The liberation of Kotlyarovka located on the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region will enable Russian forces to track Ukrainian troops at this sector of the line of engagement and disrupt their attacks on the DPR, Yan Gagin, a DPR-based military and political expert, told TASS.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the bordering village in the DPR by Russia’s Battlegroup Center.

"This (liberation - TASS) will enable us to monitor the enemy right in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and suppress their aggression. The administrative border of the Dnepropetrovsk Region can be seen from Kotlyarovka - it’s within reach," Gagin explained. "Besides, it is the last major locality in the DPR, at this sector of the front line, where the Ukrainians could establish a foothold, because they will find it harder to attack the DPR in this direction now that Kotlyarovka has been stormed," he added.