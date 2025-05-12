Russian Navy strategy through 2050 nears completion — deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The fulfillment of the state defense order remains the priority of Russian shipbuilders, and the strategy for the development of the Russian Navy until 2050 is in its final stages of preparation, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said during a meeting between the cabinet’s head Mikhail Mishustin and his deputy prime ministers.

"The fulfillment of the state defense order remains an unconditional priority for Russian shipbuilders. The strategy for the development of the Navy is the main document in this regard, and its version until 2050 is in the final stage of preparation," he stated.

Manturov emphasized that the civilian and military objectives of shipyards must be aligned.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the strategy for the Navy’s development and the program for constructing surface and submarine vessels through 2050 are already being prepared. Putin noted that 8.4 trillion rubles ($103 billion) has been earmarked for the construction of new naval ships and vessels over the next decade, with these funds to be factored into the state armament program.