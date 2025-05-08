China, Russia continue to strengthen political relations, Xi Jinping says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow continue to strengthen political relations under the current leadership of the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Under my and your leadership, our political ties are getting stronger and practical cooperation is becoming closer, while cultural, humanitarian and regional ties and exchanges are gaining momentum," he stated at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

According to Xi, this points to the stable dynamics of China-Russia relations in a new era.

"Today, as the world faces negative trends in terms of unilateral actions and a dictate of force, China is ready to bear a special responsibility together with Russia as major global powers and permanent UN Security Council members, dutifully and bravely protecting the truth about the history of World War II," the Chinese leader pointed out.

"History and reality make it perfectly clear that the ongoing development and deepening of China-Russia relations is an imperative for the continuation of centuries-long friendship between the two peoples and a mandatory choice to make new achievements in terms of the prosperity and revival of our countries," Xi noted. "This responds to the call of our time for protecting international justice and promoting reform of the global governance system," Xi added.

The Chinese president is on a visit to Russia on May 7-10.