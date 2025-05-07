Ceasefire cannot bring durable solution to Ukraine conflict, Lavrov argues

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A durable solution to the Ukraine crisis cannot be found only through a ceasefire or a halt to hostilities along the line of contact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article for The International Affairs magazine.

"I would like to thank Vietnamese friends for their balanced position on resolving the Ukraine crisis. A ceasefire or a pause on hostilities along the line of engagement only cannot bring a lasting solution to this problem," Lavrov argued in his article titled "Russia and Vietnam: 75 years of friendship, trust and mutual assistance." "For a lasting peace, the root causes of the conflict should be removed," he explained.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, threats to the country’s security that arose due to NATO’s eastward enlargement and efforts to draw Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance should be given priority. "It is no less important to achieve full respect for human rights in the territories remaining under the control of the Kiev regime, which, after the violent power grab in 2014, set out to exterminate everything associated with Russia and the Russian world, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media," he emphasized.