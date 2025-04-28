Recognition of Crimea, Donbass as part of Russia imperative in settlement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The international recognition of Crimea, the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as part of Russia is an imperative in the settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

"The international recognition of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as part of Russia is another imperative," he said. "All the commitments Kiev assumes must be legally binding, contain enforcement mechanisms and be permanent," Lavrov added.

Moscow has made no secret regarding its position on the settlement, the minister noted. "Russia proceeds from the premise that Kiev’s non-accession to NATO, as well as reaffirming its neutral and non-aligned status as per the 1990 Declaration on Ukraine’s State Sovereignty - these factors form one of the two pillars for a final settlement to the Ukraine crisis that would meet Russia’s security interests," he said. "The second pillar consists of overcoming the legacy of the neo-Nazi regime which took power in Kiev after the February 2014 putsch, including the initiative by its perpetrators to eradicate and cancel, in both physical and legislative terms, everything Russian, be it the Russian language, media, culture, traditions, or the canonical Orthodox faith," Lavrov explained.

"Demilitarising and de-Nazifying Ukraine is also on the agenda, along with lifting sanctions, withdrawing lawsuits and cancelling arrest warrants, as well as returning Russian assets subjected to the so-called freeze in the West," he emphasized.

Russia will also insist on obtaining solid security guarantees for itself in order to shield it from any threats "emanating from hostile activities by NATO, the European Union and some of their member states along our western border," the minister concluded.