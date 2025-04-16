Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi to arrive in Moscow on April 17 — Iran’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to arrive for an official visit to Russia on April 17, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday.

"In continuation of high-level contacts between Iran and Russia, Dr. Araghchi arrives in Moscow tomorrow for a visit aimed at holding consultations with Russia’s top officials," Jalali stated on his X social network account.

According to the ambassador, the agenda of talks includes issues of "promotion of bilateral relations, regional cooperation and interaction in the international arena."

Araghchi earlier stated that he planned to convey a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On April 14, the Islamic republic's Foreign Ministry announced about the planned visit of Araghchi to Moscow and added that during the visit it was expected to discuss the progress of talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a calm and constructive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set for April 19.