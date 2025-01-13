Talks with visiting Slovak MPs to focus on strengthening ties — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Talks with the visiting Slovak parliamentary delegation will focus on issues of bilateral ties and mutually beneficial cooperation, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, said, adding that Russia is also ready to reiterate its position on Ukraine, if need be.

"The delegation from the Slovak parliament, which has arrived in Russia, has come to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, establishing ties, and mutually beneficial contacts. I think that the talks will center around these topics," she said.

When asked whether Ukraine-related issues would be raised, Matviyenko noted that this would depend on the Slovak lawmakers. "If they think it necessary to discuss this, we are ready to share our position, our approaches, our conditions for peace talks once again," she said.

She noted that there are some nations and leaders who have their own viewpoint and can defend it despite any threats and pressure.

"Naturally, the Slovak lawmakers have come here in the interests of their own country. This deserves respect. We are ready to develop relations with parliaments from all countries, to maintain an honest and sincere dialogue. We don’t respond to being told what to do or any anti-Russian moves. So we are hoping for constructive talks that do good for both of our countries," the Russian upper house speaker added.

A delegation led by deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament Andrej Danko arrived in Moscow on January 12. The delegation set off for Moscow shortly before noon on Sunday. However, Poland refused to let its plane fly across its territory and it had to fly via the Czech Republic and Germany instead, Peter Gaspar, a delegation member, told TASS. Later, Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski denied reports that Poland had banned the Slovak flight from crossing its airspace, saying that Bratislava changed the route after Warsaw had asked for additional documents needed for a transit permit.

Earlier on Monday, the Slovak delegation met with the speaker of Russia’s State Duma, lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin. Talks at the Federation Council are scheduled for January 14.