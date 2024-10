KURSK, October 22. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed another two Ukrainian projectiles in the skies over the borderline region of Kursk, Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

Earlier, the official said two enemy projectiles and three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over his region.

"Two more Ukrainian projectiles were destroyed in the skies over the Kursk Region," Smirnov wrote on his Telegram channel as he expressed gratitude to the air defense troops.