Putin says Russia’s revised energy strategy should be prepared in coming months

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government with preparing a revised energy strategy with priority to long-term development in coming months.

"As a reminder to colleagues from the government, it is necessary to prepare a revised energy strategy in coming months," he said at the Russian Energy Week.

Russia’s energy strategy is a comprehensive plan for boosting energy capacities across the country, the president said. "This work will rely on large, systemic projects with long investment period," he noted.

The strategy through 2050 is currently at the stage of approval of its parameters by agencies, Putin said.

