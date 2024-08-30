Hungary's foreign minister arrives in St. Petersburg

BUDAPEST, August 30. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has announced his arrival in St. Petersburg.

"St. Petersburg," Sijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, deemed extremist in Russia), posting a photo of himself coming off the plane and a geotag of the Russian city.

He did not specify the purpose of the visit, but before leaving Budapest he wrote about the importance of ensuring energy supplies, calling it a matter of national security.

The day before, Szijjarto said that Kiev was threatening the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia by blocking the flow of gas from Russian company Lukoil through its territory. The Hungarian foreign minister also noted that the European Commission was not addressing the problem of Kiev's blocking the transit of Russian oil, arguing that the responsibility for supplying Budapest and Bratislava should lie with the EU and Ukraine. On July 7, Kiev unilaterally blocked supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia under the pretext of imposing sanctions against Lukoil.