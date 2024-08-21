Russian air defenses down 45 Ukrainian drones over five regions last night

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over five regions in the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Over the past night, alert air defense forces destroyed 45 fixed-wing UAVs upon the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on Russian territory. Specifically, 11 UAVs were destroyed over the Moscow Region, another 23 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, 6 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, 3 UAVs over the Kaluga Region and 2 UAVs over the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

As Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel later, the drones were destroyed in the region at the border with the Bryansk Region. "The drones were destroyed in a desolate area," he specified.