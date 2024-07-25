FBI chief 'playing Russia card' to shift focus off agency's recent failures — envoy

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray is trying to shift the focus off the FBI's recent failures by alleging that Moscow is trying to meddle in US election processes, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"The US intel agency head is playing his role. Once again, attempts are being made to play the Russia card to justify one’s own failures," the diplomat said, as cited by the embassy’s press service.

According to Antonov, Wray’s allegations are another "bad example of a policy of shifting the blame." "US officials clearly wish to distract the common people from their failures and numerous internal divisions facing America, which have escalated recently," the Russian ambassador stressed.

"We strongly reject any insinuations against Russia. Our country has never interfered in democratic processes. Moscow has been and will continue to respect the choice of the American people. This is the way it has been and this is the way it will be during the current [US] presidential race," Antonov stated. He emphasized that in order to find "those responsible for the problems in the US," the FBI director should "look in the mirror.".