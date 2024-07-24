DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the east of the community of Maksimilyanovka in the Kurakhovo direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"Indeed, [Russian] assault units have made a thrust that the enemy has been unable to withstand. They [Ukrainian troops] have withdrawn from the eastern part of the community," the defense circles said.

The Ukrainian combat group is sustaining casualties in that area, the defense circles said.

Maksimilyanovka is a village located west of Maryinka. Over the past ten years, the Ukrainian military has used these two communities for strikes on western Donetsk where dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been wounded over the years of the conflict.