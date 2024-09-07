At least 4 people killed, 15 wounded in Israeli army attacks on Gaza — TV

DUBAI, September 7. /TASS/. At least four people have been killed in an Israeli army strike on a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the report, at least four people were killed and about 15 people were wounded when the Israeli military shelled refugee tents in the courtyard of a school in Jabalia, in the northern Palestinian enclave.

The channel also reported that people were killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the western neighborhoods of Gaza City. The number of casualties was not given, but Al Jazeera specifies that children were among the victims.

The situation in the Middle East has deteriorated sharply since Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7 last year, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all abductees.