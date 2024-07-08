Indian PM looking forward to meeting with his 'friend' Vladimir Putin — statement

NEW DELHI, July 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to a meeting with his "friend," Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he himself said before departing for Moscow.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," Modi noted in a statement published on the Indian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Modi pointed out that he was embarking on an official visit to Russia for the 22nd annual bilateral summit.

"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," the Indian premier specified.

He emphasized that India and Russia "seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region."

"The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," Modi added.