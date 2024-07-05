Six-year-old girl dies in hospital following Ukrainian attack on southern Russia

KRASNODAR, July 5. /TASS/. A six-year girl has died in hospital after suffering injuries in a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"Sadly, a six-year girl who suffered injuries in a drone attack on Primorsko-Akhtarsk has died in hospital," he wrote on Telegram.

Kondratyev offered condolences to the girl’s family. He added that the authorities would provide all necessary assistance to those injured in the attack.

Earlier reports said that six people, including two kids, had been taken to the hospital with injuries following the attack. A three-storey residential building was damaged.