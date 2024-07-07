Smoke reported in engine of plane landed in St. Petersburg, no injuries caused

ST. PETERSBURG, July 8. /TASS/. An engine of a plane en route from Salekhard to St. Petersburg got engulfed in smoke while taxiing down the runway after landing in the Pulkovo airport, the Northwestern transportation prosecutor’s office announced, adding that the passengers have been evacuated.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), the smoke was reported by a technician after the plane landed, shut off its engines and passengers have already started to disembark normally.

"All 87 passengers disembarked normally, no passengers or crew members got injured," the agency said, adding that the emergency team had to use foam extinguishing measures, but no open fire was registered.

The transportation prosecutor’s office has initiated an inspection over this incident.