Putin to meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi in Moscow

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is about to arrive in Russia with an official visit. The Prime Minister’s trip is expected to last for two days - on July 8 and 9. New Delhi expects the prime minister to arrive in Moscow in the second half of Monday.

The Kremlin’s announcement of the visit mentions the nature of the "traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations," further development of which the two leaders plan to discuss. Other topics of the conversation include "current issues of international and regional agenda."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the anticipation of this "important, full-format visit," adding that the two leaders will also be able to talk in an informal environment. Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also noted that the Kremlin "assigns the top priority to this visit."

Last time, Modi visited Russia in 2019, when he came to Vladivostok; 2015 was the last time he visited Moscow.