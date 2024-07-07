France’s ex-President Hollande elected to lower house of parliament

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. France’s former President Francois Hollande has been elected to the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, with the leftist New Popular Front, the AFP news agency reported.

Hollande, 69, scored 43% of votes in the second round of voting in the Tulle commune in the central French department of Correze.

According to the preliminary results, the New Popular Front is leading in the second round of France’s early parliamentary elections and may count on from 175 to 205 seats in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The presidential Together For the Republic coalition is winning from 150 t 175 seats in the national legislature, while the right-wing National Rally may have from 115 to 150 seats.