Former Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski thanks US for damaging Nord Stream

WARSAW, September 28. /TASS/. Radoslaw Sikorski, a European Parliament member and a former Polish foreign minister, has thanked the US for damaging the Nord Stream.

"A small thing, but so much joy," he said on Twitter, posting a photo of the accident site to accompany the tweet and assigning it the hashtag #Nordstream.

"Thank you, USA," he said in the following tweet, with the same picture.

To corroborate his statement Sikorski cited US President Joe Biden who said on February 7 that the US would bring an end to Nord Stream if Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border.

Sikorski said damage to the Nord Stream narrowed Russia’s room for maneuver because if the country wants to resume gas supplies to Europe, it will have to talk to the countries controlling the Druzhba and Yamal gas pipelines.

Earlier, three leaks were discovered at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines within hours of each other. The first of them was detected at Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm. Afterward, two leaks were detected at Nord Stream. The Danish energy agency reported that a large amount of gas leaked into the sea. Planes and ships are ordered to keep at least five nautical miles away from the site of the incidents. Swedish seismologists later said they had registered two explosions along the pipeline routes on Monday.