Ukrainian attacks kill over ten Russian citizens, leave more than 90 injured in past week

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Over ten residents of Russia’s frontline areas were killed and more than 90 suffered injuries in the Ukrainian military’s attacks in the past week, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said.

"We have received data for the past seven days. A total of 99 civilian casualties were reported; 85 people, including eight children, suffered injuries; 14 people were killed, among them two kids," he told the Sputnik radio station. "We currently have reports about 2,200 munitions fired at civilian facilities along the line of contact," Miroshnik added.

According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces carry out some 300 attacks every day, targeting "homes, hospitals, kindergartens and areas that have never hosted any military facilities." "Such attacks take place along the entire line of contact," the diplomat said, adding that Ukrainian strikes involved 155 mm munitions. In addition, the number of drone attacks has significantly increased in the past months.