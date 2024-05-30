MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Warsaw has received a note from the Polish Foreign Ministry on restrictions on the movements of Russian diplomats starting from June 1, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a briefing.

"On May 28, the Russian embassy in Warsaw received a note from the Polish Foreign Ministry, which imposes a restriction on the free movement of Russian diplomats in Poland. Starting from June 1, we are requested to notify the Polish Foreign Ministry in advance of the intention of staffers of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, as well as of Russian general consulates in Gdansk, Krakow and Poznan to travel outside the voivodships where Russia’s foreign offices operate, and to provide such details as their names, dates, purpose of travel, means of transportation and routes," she said. "However, there is an exception for the Russian ambassador to Poland, consuls-general and the head of the consular section of the embassy," she said.

At the same time, Zakharova pointed out, "the note does not contain any explanations about the measures being introduced."

"Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and other high-ranking officials of the Polish Foreign Ministry linked them to some kind of hybrid warfare that Russia is allegedly waging against Poland," she added.

In other words, Poland provides military and technical assistance to the Kiev regime, manually governs everything that Zelensky and his staff headquartered on Bankovaya Street commit against Russia, but somehow it turns out that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Poland. These absurd accusations of the Polish side have long stopped to surprise us. Now they rather amuse us and, of course, prompt us to retaliate".

Retaliatory measures

Zakharova said that this is far from the first step by the Polish authorities aimed at making the work of the Russian diplomatic mission in Poland as difficult as possible.

"Over the past few years, the Polish side has been intentionally creating a number of artificial problems for our embassy, including a freeze on bank accounts, confiscation of funds, mass expulsion of staffers, and hindrances in addressing a number of day-to-day matters. This is an absolutely pointless behavior. As in all previous cases, Russia will take retaliatory measures against the Polish embassy in Moscow and consulates general in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg," she added.

Zakharova stated that the Polish Foreign Ministry’s strange decisions would create another inconvenience to its own diplomats working in Russia.

"Apparently, that was necessary for the general anti-Russian background in the run-up to the European Parliament elections," Zakharova remarked.

She pointed out that Russian diplomats in Poland were exposed to acts of pressure that were too numerous to count.

"Just remember what they did to our ambassador Mr. [Sergey] Andreyev, who wished to lay flowers at a World War II memorial. You remember what a group of rampaging persons, supervised, of course, by NATO functionaries, did to him," she recalled.

Zakharova pointed out that the elections to the European Parliament "are on the horizon, and the interests of collective Brussels are at stake there, so the Russophobic agenda cannot but be intensified.".