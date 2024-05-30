Envoy warns of dire consequences from use of Danish weapons against targets in Russia

STOCKHOLM, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s use of Copenhagen-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia could cause the conflict to spiral out of control, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a comment to the Ritzau news agency.

"Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s support for the idea of Ukraine using Copenhagen-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia could lead to the conflict spiraling out of control. Strikes by longer-range weapons require direct technical assistance from NATO countries, something Copenhagen is well aware of. However, Denmark seems to be willing to give Kiev carte blanche to provoke a direct clash between NATO and Russia. The consequences here will be devastating," Barbin emphasized.

Denmark plans to provide Kiev with 19 F-16 fighter jets, which are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the summer.

"Denmark should not scoff at Russia’s repeated warnings that the emergence of F-16s in Ukraine would be seen as a nuclear threat. Russia cannot ignore the fact that these aircraft are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. This position was publicly stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry and was also conveyed to NATO countries through diplomatic channels," the envoy added.

Earlier, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s remark that NATO and EU countries should reconsider the ban on Ukraine hitting targets inside Russia, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told TV2: "Please use them [the weapons]; we have donated them to Ukraine. [Use them] beyond Ukraine, too, that is, against Russian facilities, as long as it is in line with international law.".