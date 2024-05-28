It’s up to Ukraine’s legal system to decide about Zelensky’s legitimacy — Putin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. It is up to Ukraine’s political and legal system to decide about President Vladimir Zelensky’s legitimacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Let us wait and see what happens next," he told a news conference before leaving Uzbekistan after his state visit. "After all, it is up to Ukraine’s political and legal system to give a final answer about what is going on Ukraine. I don’t think that it is very difficult to do," he added.

The Russian president recalled that Ukraine’s law of 2016 only says that presidential election cannot be held amid martial law but it doesn’t say that the presidential office term is extended. "So, what? See article 111 of the constitution. Power goes over to the parliament speaker," he added.