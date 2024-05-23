Russia-US talks on prisoner exchanges should be ‘discreet’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia and the United States should maintain contact on prisoner exchanges, but not make this communication public so as to get maximum results, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As for [bilateral Russia-US] contacts regarding persons who are either in custody or are already convicted, we have repeatedly stated that they must be maintained in complete silence and absolutely discreetly," Peskov told journalists adding that "this is the only way to achieve results."

The Kremlin spokesman was commenting on a remark by former US President Donald Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the upcoming US presidential election, about the possibility of securing the release of Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage in Russia.