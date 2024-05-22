Venezuelan president’s visit to Russia on agenda, date to be worked out — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are still deciding on a date for President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on the sidelines of the BRICS Academic Forum.

"Yes, definitely [the visit is still planned]. There are no precise dates. The active phase of the election campaign is currently taking place in Venezuela, so appropriate dates will be worked out later. But the issue remains on the agenda," the senior diplomat said answering a related question.

Earlier, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Venezuelan leader said that he would like to come to Moscow shortly after the Russian president is elected. In April, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the dates of the visit were being coordinated.