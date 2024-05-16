Russia, China oppose using human rights to interfere in internal affairs

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China oppose the politicization of the human rights agenda and the policy of double standards in this sphere, according to the joint declaration signed by the leaders of Russia and China.

Among the areas of cooperation between the two countries are "countering the politicization of the human rights agenda, the policy of 'double standards' and the use of human rights issues as a tool to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states."

At the same time, Russia and China will seek "constructive dialogue and cooperation on multilateral cooperation in the field of human rights," the statement said.

Moscow and Beijing also intend to promote universal human values and "the healthy development of all aspects of the international human rights agenda."