Putin calls Sino-Russian relations example of building ties between neighbors

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the relations between Moscow and Beijing an example of building ties between neighboring states.

"The talks that just took place, showed the great importance attached both in Moscow and in Beijing to expansion and strengthening of the Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. This partnership obviously serves as an example of how ties should be built between neighboring states," he told reporters following the talks between Russia and China.

Russian President’s visit to China is his first foreign trip since his re-election as Russian president. Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the visit is a reciprocal move to the first official visit of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping made last year also after the election.