Xi Jinping hails resilience of Sino-Russian relations

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China have endured amid international turmoil to become the gold standard of ties between major powers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Over the past three quarters of a century, Sino-Russia ties have been tempered by tough conditions, endured the test of a volatile international situation and now are the gold standard of relations between major powers and neighboring countries, marked by mutual respect, trust, friendship and mutual benefit," Xi said.

The Chinese leader reiterated that over the past years he has met with Putin at least 40 times. "Such close relations let us map strategic directions to retain stable and vibrant growth dynamics in Russia-China relations, which have not been easy to build and therefore must be treated with the utmost care," he said. Xi stressed that not only does the stable development of ties between China and Russia meet the interests of both countries but it also promotes peace and prosperity in the region and worldwide.

"In this new endeavor, we intend, as always, to be good neighbors, trustworthy friends and reliable partners with Russia, consistently bolster the centuries-old friendship between the two nations, jointly aspire to multinational development and revitalization and together stand up for international equality and justice," the Chinese leader concluded.