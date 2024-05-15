Russian president’s visit to Vietnam to propel deepening of bilateral ties — envoy

HANOI, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to Vietnam will additionally propel the deepening of bilateral ties, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko told a conference.

He noted that in March Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, in a phone conversation with Putin invited him to visit the country with an official visit. The exact dates of the visit are yet to be coordinated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We keep in mind the necessity of giving substance to the upcoming visit, meaning the solution of cooperation issues that have got hung up, and additionally propelling the deepening of our bilateral ties," the diplomat said.