Nearly 8,000 people evacuated from borderline districts in the Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Almost 8,000 residents have been evacuated from borderline areas in the Kharkov Region, head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov said.

"A total of 7,991 people have been evacuated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Sinegubov specified that 2,202 people had been evacuated from the Chuguevsky District, 3,533 - from the Kharkovsky District, 79 - from the Bogodukhovsky District and 2,177 people had been evacuated by volunteers.

On May 14, he said that more than 7,000 people had been evacuated.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that several populated localities in the Kharkov Region had been liberated. On May 14, the military agency said that Russian forces continue to advance in that direction. On the same day, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Ukrainian troops had to move "to more advantageous positions" near the town of Volchansk and the village of Lukyantsy.

On Monday, in a video address, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the situation in the Kharkov Region was particularly tough. In turn, the Ukrainian General Staff noted the complex situation and redeployment of reserves to that area.