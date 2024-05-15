PM Mishustin to chair first meeting of Russia’s new cabinet

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will chair the first meeting of the country’s new government.

Late on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed new ministers and deputy prime ministers and held a meeting with the new cabinet at the Kremlin. The cabinet was for the first time formed under a procedure established by the 2020 constitutional amendment. Before being appointed, all candidates were approved by parliament.

Meeting’s agenda

The meeting’s agenda includes a lot of financial issues. In particular, the government will discuss allocating funds to certain regions for housing resettlement and the restoration of buildings affected by spring floods.

In addition, the cabinet will also consider an initiative aimed at improving regulations in the field of fire security, environment protection and nature management.

Cabinet makeup

The cabinet is made up of the prime minister, ten deputy prime ministers and 21 ministers. The government has been upgraded by about 13% in terms of reshuffles. In particular, former Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov is now minister of industry and trade, former Khabarovsk Region Governor Mikahil Degtyarev has been appointed as minister of sport, former Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit is now transport minister, and former Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilyov now heads the Energy Ministry. Oksana Lut, who used to serve as deputy minister of agriculture, has been promoted to minister.

Ex-Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev and ex-Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev are now deputy prime ministers. Andrey Belousov, who used to be first deputy prime minister, has been appointed as defense minister. Ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov has been promoted to first deputy prime minister. All other deputy prime ministers and ministers have retained their positions.