Putin orders to boost tourism sector share in GDP to 5% by 2030

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to increase the share of the travel industry in the national GDP to 5% by 2030.

"The following targets and tasks to be set forth, whose performance characterizes achievement of the national goal of Sustainable and Dynamic Economy <…> to increase the travel industry’s share in the gross domestic product to 5% by 2030," the President said in the decree on national development for the period by 2030 and in the perspective by 2036.

The head of state also ordered to increase exports of tourist services threefold by 2030 as compared to the level in 2023.