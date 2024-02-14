Over two mln Russians apply to vote online in upcoming presidential election — CEC

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Over two mln Russian citizens have applied to vote online in the country’s upcoming presidential election, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said.

"To date, we have received 2,915,000 applications. The number includes 2,175,000 applications in 28 regions to vote through the remote e-voting system, while 740,000 applicants plan to use our wonderful Mobile Voter app. The process is going at a quick pace," she said at a meeting of the commission.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 11.

The Federation Council (upper house of parliament) formally designated March 17, 2024, as the date of Russia’s presidential election. The Central Election Commission decided that the vote would take place over three days, on March 15-17, 2024, making it the first-ever three-day presidential election in Russian history.