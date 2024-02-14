Russia to expand diplomatic presence in Africa — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia is working for the expansion of its diplomatic presence in Africa, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma.

"We are working for expanding our diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian presence in Africa, which is destined to become one of the important poles of the emerging multipolar world," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow together with African countries was implementing the agreements reached at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July 2023.

"A ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is scheduled for the second half of this year. Foreign ministers and heads of executive bodies of Africa’s integration associations will attend," Lavrov added.