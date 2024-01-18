Russian MFA summons French envoy over elimination of French mercenaries in Kharkov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy over French mercenaries eliminated in a Russian strike in the city of Kharkov, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"The Foreign Ministry has summoned the French ambassador following a Russian strike on a temporary base of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov, where several dozen French nationals were stationed," she said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier that Russian forces had carried out a precision strike on a temporary base of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov, which mostly hosted French nationals. The attack killed 60 militants and left over 20 wounded.