Russia requests UN Security Council to convene on Friday over strikes on Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, January 12. /TASS/. Russia requested the UN Security Council to convene on Friday, January 12, in connection with massed air strikes, delivered by the United States and the United Kingdom on the territory of Yemen, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said on its Telegram channel.

"Russia has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting on January 12 in connection with US and UK strikes on Yemen," the mission said.

The mission told TASS that the meeting was scheduled for 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT).

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate end to attacks on ships in the Red Sea. As many as 11 UNSC members voted for the document, while four countries, namely, Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique, abstained. Prior to that, the UNSC rejected three Russian proposals to amend the text of the draft resolution, including the one that mentioned the conflict between Palestine and Israel as the reason behind the recent escalation in the Red Sea.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis claimed that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave stopped. According to CENTCOM, over 20 commercial carriers and ships have been attacked in these waters since mid-November. In response, the US government declared it was launching operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure the safety of navigation and protect ships in the Red Sea.

In the early hours of January 12, the US and the UK military used surface ships, warplanes and submarines to deliver air strikes on Houthi positions in a number of Yemeni cities.