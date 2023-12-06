Situation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone getting worse — Kremlin spokesman

RIYADH, December 7. /TASS/. The situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone is alarming as military activities have resumed and the humanitarian disaster in Gaza is worsening, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The situation is causing deep concern. Naturally, everyone would like a pause in military activities to continue but we can see that the situation is back on the military track, exacerbating the dramatic humanitarian disaster that we are witnessing in the Gaza Strip," he noted.