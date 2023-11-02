Russia calls for observance of humanitarian law as Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp — MFA

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia deems it necessary to observe the norms of international humanitarian law and reiterates the unacceptability of violent actions against peaceful citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

"We are shocked by the reports about the deaths of a large number of civilians as a result of Israeli air bombardment of a refugee camp in the town of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian side, at least 400 people fell victim to these strikes," the diplomat said.

"We once again remind all parties involved of the need to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, and of the unacceptability of any violent actions against civilians, strikes on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure," she pointed out.

In addition, she said, Moscow reaffirms its "principled position in favor of an immediate long-term ceasefire, the establishment of sustainable humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, the provision of necessary assistance to all those in need and the release of hostages." "It is precisely this approach, aimed at alleviating suffering and minimizing civilian casualties, that formed the basis of the UN General Assembly resolution adopted on October 27. We believe it is necessary to continue intensive work for the earliest de-escalation of the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone based on the position of the majority within the international community," Zakharova concluded.

On October 31, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reported that Israel carried out several airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. According to the public health agency, at least 50 people were killed in the attack. Similar figures were provided by the director of an Indonesian hospital located nearby. Later, the Palestinian Interior Ministry said that the number of people killed and injured has exceeded 400, half of whom are children.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press office confirmed the airstrike on the Jabalia camp. According to the IDF, the attack was targeted at an underground complex where Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari was hiding. According to the IDF, Biari, who was killed in the strike, played an important role in planning the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which sparked the current round of bloodshed.