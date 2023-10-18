Gaza blockade puts enclave's entire population on brink of survival — Nebenzya

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. The blockade of the Gaza Strip puts the entire population of the enclave on the brink of survival, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, has told the UN Security Council.

"The humanitarian blockade of the Palestinian enclave puts its entire population on the brink of survival, which is being victimized before our eyes," he said.

Nebenzya called for an immediate cessation of violence against civilians in the Middle East, regardless of where they might reside.

"Humanitarian access should be granted immediately. We are calling for an early ceasefire and the opening of corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid and the exit of civilians regardless of their place of residence," he stated.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.

More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 12,000 have suffered wounds since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives and over 4,200 have been wounded.