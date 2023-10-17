Medvedev says strike on Gaza hospital constitutes war crime

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The deputy chair of Russia’s national Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, described the deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip as a "heinous military crime," adding that the United States bears the ultimate responsibility for the tragedy.

"The heinous strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip undoubtedly constitutes a war crime. And the ultimate responsibility for it rests on the shoulders of those who are cynically profiting on wars in different countries on different continents, <…> on the United States of America," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.