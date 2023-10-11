West no longer believes Russia will collapse — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Western countries have come to the realization that Russia will not collapse, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"What’s the point of creating problems for oneself in the hope that we will collapse? We will not collapse. Everything is clear to them all. But they keep pushing ahead on this beaten path. Without any analysis of the current events," Putin said, commenting on the Western agenda to stop using Russian gas.

Putin also explained that with gas prices being so high, many businesses in the West were going into the red, which in turn led to their closure. Glass factories that need a lot of energy are closing down. Metallurgical plants are in bad shape. In the chemical industry there are obvious problems," Putin said.